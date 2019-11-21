UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Workshop Held On Elimination Of Discrimination Against Women

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:07 PM

Awareness workshop held on elimination of discrimination against women

A one-day awareness workshop was held under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the 'Status of Women' here on Thursday at local hotel

Kohat1, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A one-day awareness workshop was held under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the 'Status of Women' here on Thursday at local hotel.

The workshop attended by large number of civilsocieties members including District Finance Officer Samiullah, District Social Welfare Officer Amjid Afridi, District Population Officer Bashir Khan, ASPDaniyal Ahmed, Distreict education Officer Haziq ur Rehman, District HealthOfficer Dr.

Musharraf, members of the commission from district Karak , Hangu,Kohat and Secretary of the commission Farzana Afzal.��The mandate of the commission is to ensure equalopportunities in political, socio-economic and cultural conditions of women,and elimination of all forms of discrimination against women.��Secretary of�the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women Farzana Afzal in here address said that it is a statutory advisory body established under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act of 2009 which was amended by the provincial assembly under thenew act in 2016.

She said that is the ?rst ever Provincial Level Commission in the country, established with functions to oversee implementation of laws, policies and programs related to women and propose new measures wheregaps exist.

She informed the participants that the commission can oversight policies and� programs of �every institution in order to make sure elimination of discrimination against women. �During in the workshop, speakers highlighted the importance of ensuring women rights and their participation in the every field of life for development of the society.

Related Topics

Pervez Musharraf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Provincial Assembly Hotel Hangu Kohat Karak Women 2016 Afridi All From

Recent Stories

Mishi Khan urges girls not to share their videos t ..

3 minutes ago

Abdul Rehman Muzamil fined 25 per cent match fee

4 minutes ago

Summary for appointment of new CJCSC received at P ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Slams Latvia's Decision to Suspend ..

13 minutes ago

Rupee strengthens against dollar

13 minutes ago

Awareness walk on world antibiotic week held in MT ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.