Awareness workshop held on elimination of discrimination against women

A one-day awareness workshop was held under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the 'Status of Women' here on Thursday at local hotel

Kohat1, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A one-day awareness workshop was held under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the 'Status of Women' here on Thursday at local hotel.

The workshop attended by large number of civilsocieties members including District Finance Officer Samiullah, District Social Welfare Officer Amjid Afridi, District Population Officer Bashir Khan, ASPDaniyal Ahmed, Distreict education Officer Haziq ur Rehman, District HealthOfficer Dr.

Musharraf, members of the commission from district Karak , Hangu,Kohat and Secretary of the commission Farzana Afzal.��The mandate of the commission is to ensure equalopportunities in political, socio-economic and cultural conditions of women,and elimination of all forms of discrimination against women.��Secretary of�the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women Farzana Afzal in here address said that it is a statutory advisory body established under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act of 2009 which was amended by the provincial assembly under thenew act in 2016.

She said that is the ?rst ever Provincial Level Commission in the country, established with functions to oversee implementation of laws, policies and programs related to women and propose new measures wheregaps exist.

She informed the participants that the commission can oversight policies and� programs of �every institution in order to make sure elimination of discrimination against women. �During in the workshop, speakers highlighted the importance of ensuring women rights and their participation in the every field of life for development of the society.