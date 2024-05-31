Awareness workshop on 7th census 2024 held at Agriculture University

Department of Maths, Statistics and Computer Science, University of Agriculture, Peshawar on Friday organized a one-day awareness workshop on 7th Census 2024 - Integrated Digital Enumeration under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Department of Maths, Statistics and Computer Science, University of Agriculture, Peshawar on Friday organized a one-day awareness workshop on 7th Census 2024 - Integrated Digital Enumeration under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), says a press release issued.

Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Javed Marwat was the chief guest of the event participated by representatives of United Nations food and Agriculture Organization.

The objective of the workshop was that the agriculture related activities i.e crops, agricultural land, livestock, machinery, financial and human resources should be efficiently collected.PBS Islamabad Muhammad Sarwar Gondal (Stara Imtiaz), Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Marwat and Vice Chancellor Emeritus Professor Dr.

Jahan Bakht welcomed the guests and said that today's session is very important regarding the agricultural census, until we have any data at that time.

Until we can take any decision, availability of data is the basic condition, accurate data is very important in formulating agricultural policy and programs of the country and will provide a comprehensive understanding of weaknesses and strengths.

This data will enable us to identify areas for improvement, resource optimization, and innovation. We appreciate PBS for taking this important step and appreciate the efforts of the entire team involved in this initiative, they added.

In the end, Secretary Javed Marwat along with Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht and Muhammad Sarwar Gondal distributed shields and testimonials among the participants.