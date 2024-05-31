Awareness Workshop On 7th Census 2024 Held At Agriculture University
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 08:17 PM
Department of Maths, Statistics and Computer Science, University of Agriculture, Peshawar on Friday organized a one-day awareness workshop on 7th Census 2024 - Integrated Digital Enumeration under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Department of Maths, Statistics and Computer Science, University of Agriculture, Peshawar on Friday organized a one-day awareness workshop on 7th Census 2024 - Integrated Digital Enumeration under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht.
The workshop was organized in collaboration with Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), says a press release issued.
Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Javed Marwat was the chief guest of the event participated by representatives of United Nations food and Agriculture Organization.
The objective of the workshop was that the agriculture related activities i.e crops, agricultural land, livestock, machinery, financial and human resources should be efficiently collected.PBS Islamabad Muhammad Sarwar Gondal (Stara Imtiaz), Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Marwat and Vice Chancellor Emeritus Professor Dr.
Jahan Bakht welcomed the guests and said that today's session is very important regarding the agricultural census, until we have any data at that time.
Until we can take any decision, availability of data is the basic condition, accurate data is very important in formulating agricultural policy and programs of the country and will provide a comprehensive understanding of weaknesses and strengths.
This data will enable us to identify areas for improvement, resource optimization, and innovation. We appreciate PBS for taking this important step and appreciate the efforts of the entire team involved in this initiative, they added.
In the end, Secretary Javed Marwat along with Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht and Muhammad Sarwar Gondal distributed shields and testimonials among the participants.
Recent Stories
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid
Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market
UAJK demands increase in HEC budget
IG chairs promotion board meeting
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office
Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer
Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed
Harmful effects of smoking highlighted
Trump to address media after felony conviction
Health minister emphasises importance of patient care in govt hospitals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 63 minutes ago
-
IG chairs promotion board meeting4 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of development projects4 minutes ago
-
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office4 minutes ago
-
Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed2 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasises importance of patient care in govt hospitals2 minutes ago
-
19,709 electricity thieves arrested so far2 minutes ago
-
All feeders of category 1, 2 fully exempted from load shedding, Chief Executive GEPCO2 minutes ago
-
Shootout in Pishin Sarkhab, two fugitive suspects killed2 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Civil Defense prepares 30 centers to ensure safety, security of pilgrims2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to complete HFH's work timely1 minute ago