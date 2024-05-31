Open Menu

Awareness Workshop On 7th Census 2024 Held At Agriculture University

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 08:17 PM

Awareness workshop on 7th census 2024 held at Agriculture University

Department of Maths, Statistics and Computer Science, University of Agriculture, Peshawar on Friday organized a one-day awareness workshop on 7th Census 2024 - Integrated Digital Enumeration under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Department of Maths, Statistics and Computer Science, University of Agriculture, Peshawar on Friday organized a one-day awareness workshop on 7th Census 2024 - Integrated Digital Enumeration under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), says a press release issued.

Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Javed Marwat was the chief guest of the event participated by representatives of United Nations food and Agriculture Organization.

The objective of the workshop was that the agriculture related activities i.e crops, agricultural land, livestock, machinery, financial and human resources should be efficiently collected.PBS Islamabad Muhammad Sarwar Gondal (Stara Imtiaz), Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Marwat and Vice Chancellor Emeritus Professor Dr.

Jahan Bakht welcomed the guests and said that today's session is very important regarding the agricultural census, until we have any data at that time.

Until we can take any decision, availability of data is the basic condition, accurate data is very important in formulating agricultural policy and programs of the country and will provide a comprehensive understanding of weaknesses and strengths.

This data will enable us to identify areas for improvement, resource optimization, and innovation. We appreciate PBS for taking this important step and appreciate the efforts of the entire team involved in this initiative, they added.

In the end, Secretary Javed Marwat along with Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht and Muhammad Sarwar Gondal distributed shields and testimonials among the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Agriculture Event

Recent Stories

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

2 minutes ago
 Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

3 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 tri ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market

9 minutes ago
 UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

4 minutes ago
 IG chairs promotion board meeting

IG chairs promotion board meeting

4 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for t ..

Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..

4 minutes ago
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

4 minutes ago
 Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form ..

Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer

4 minutes ago
 Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed

Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed

2 minutes ago
 Harmful effects of smoking highlighted

Harmful effects of smoking highlighted

2 minutes ago
 Trump to address media after felony conviction

Trump to address media after felony conviction

2 minutes ago
 Health minister emphasises importance of patient c ..

Health minister emphasises importance of patient care in govt hospitals

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan