Awareness workshop on electoral process held in UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) An awareness workshop regarding the electoral process was held on Tuesday at the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar (UoP) aiming to enlighten students about the intricacies of the electoral system.

The workshop was attended by students, faculty members and the chairman, who focused on empowering the youth with knowledge about the upcoming elections.

Deputy Director Media Coordination and Outreach, Sohail Ahmad addressed the participants, providing valuable insights into the forthcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

Encouraging students to fulfill their national duty by casting their votes, he emphasized the importance of raising awareness within their communities. He arranged a mock polling exercise at the polling station, guiding students through the voting process.

Students actively participated in the session and mock polling exercise, displaying keen interest in understanding the electoral procedures.

The initiative aimed to equip the youth with the necessary information, ensuring that they play an informed and active role in the democratic process during the upcoming elections.