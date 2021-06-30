UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Workshop On Laws Related To 'Child Domestic Workers' Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Awareness workshop on laws related to 'Child Domestic Workers' held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights held an awareness and sensitization workshop on laws related to 'Child Domestic Workers', 'Child Abuse' & 'Transgender Persons' for Islamabad Police.

Almost 36 police officials from different offices of Islamabad Police participated in the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Dr. Akhtar Abbas said that the HR ministry has taken several legislative and institutional measures to ensure the protection of Human Rights in the country.

Last year, Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act was passed by the parliament and through an amendment child domestic labour was categorized as a "hazardous occupation" under schedule 1 of the Employment of Children Act 1991." He reiterated ministry's commitment to prevent Human Rights violations in the country. "Earlier in June, Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan Child Protection Institute was inaugurated in Islamabad to protect vulnerable and at-risk children from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury, neglect, maltreatment, exploitation and abuse under the ICT Child Protection Act 2018", he said.

"As Police is one of the most significant institutions that work for the protection of the people of Pakistan, therefore, it is necessary to engage them in awareness-raising and sensitization programs where they are informed about the legislation protecting Human Rights", he said.

The workshop focused on three main legislations i.e. Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, and the Employment of Children Act 1991.

The participants were also informed about the Ministry's Redressal Mechanism that is in place to provide legal advice and support to the survivors of Human Rights violations e.g. Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre in Islamabad that provides shelter to vulnerable women and children, Child Protection Institute, MoHR's Toll-Free Helpline #1099 and the soon to be inaugurated Transgender Protection Center under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018.

While addressing the occasion, the Director-General – IC, Ministry of Human Rights, Mr. Muhammad Hassan Mangi said "It is intolerable that in the year 2021, Children & Transgender persons still have to live in an unsafe and exploitative environment and frequently face abuse."He further added, Ministry of Human Right's commitment to ensure the protection of Human Rights especially the rights of Children, Women and Transgender Persons – in line with Pakistan's constitutional and international obligations. "Apart from introducing landmark legislation, Ministry of Human Rights is also playing its role in capacity building and awareness-raising of relevant stakeholders with respect to these laws so that Human Rights violations can be prevented", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Alert June Women 2018 Family All From Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

22 minutes ago

37 minutes ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways extends â€˜Verified To Flyâ€™ trave ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.