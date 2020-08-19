Awareness workshop regarding RTI Act held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :After extension in sphere of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information (RTI) Act 2013 to Malakand division, and to create awareness among public information officers (PIOs) and public bodies of all departments regarding provision of information to public, a day-long workshop was arranged at the conference room of Deputy Commissioner Malakand office.

The workshop was attended by Chief Commissioner Right to Information Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sajid Khan Jadoon, Commissioner Riaz Khan Daudzai, DC Malakand Rehan Khattak and all officers concerned.

At the workshop detailed information and assistance was provided to PIOs about the significance of the RTI Act and provision of required information to the general public within stipulated time frame.

The imposition of RTI Act 2013 took place on August 18th, 2013 while it was extended to Malakand Division in 2019 after which the public could obtain information from government departments and public bodies.

Addressing the training session, Chief Commissioner RTI Commission, Sajid Khan Jadoon said after the imposition of RTI Act no information could be kept secret regarding government departments and public bodies.

He said public bodies come under the domain of all departments that use the public funds and have all information on public record.

He stressed upon PIOs to provide any information to the public regarding their departments that will not only strengthen the government departments but also make good governance a reality.

Commissioner RTI, Riaz Khan Dudzai threw light on modus operandi of RTI Act and said access to information is the right of every citizen under Article 19A of the Pakistan Constitution.

He said around 130 countries of the world have this law added that RTI Act of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been considered as the third best law of the land.

He said the purpose of this endeavor is to inform and train PIOs and public bodies in Malakand Division regarding this Act, is to enhance performance of public departments and provide necessary information to the public for their benefit.

The move, he said, will also create an environment of trust-building among government functionaries and general public besides, making government officials answerable to people.

He said under the Act 16368 applications have so far been received and 96 percent were provided with required information adding among these applications 6 percent were from the female segment of the society.

DC Malakand, Rehan Khattak said the RTI Act is a step forward towards good governance and transparency in government working.

The Chief Commissioner RTI, Sajid Khan Jadoon on the occasion congratulated and presented shields to administration and Deputy Commissioner on successful holding of the workshop.

Later, he also visited Batkhela Press Club and met with journalists and stressed upon them to create awareness regarding the RTI Act among the people of Malakand Division.