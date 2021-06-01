Awareness workshop to control dengue concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Health Department Punjab has asked the officials concerned to work with missionary zeal to protect the lives of citizens and educate the masses about dengue control precautionary measures.

Addressing the concluding session of the dengue workshop here Tuesday, Dr Nadir Magsi from the Health department Punjab said that dengue could only be averted with the active participation of community members. He said that dengue and sanitation were interlinked and dengue could be controlled only by keeping the environment clean.

Dr Nadir said that dengue was a fatal disease and it was our moral duty to contribute to getting rid of this disease by creating awareness at the grass-root level.

He said that district governments as well as the provincial department were regularly monitoring anti-dengue activities to ensure effective control of dengue.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal said that training of dengue workers have been completed which would improve their efficiency for case management of dengue. She said nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control activities.

The CEO said besides, taking anti-dengue measures, a vigorous public awareness campaign is also essential for effective community participation.