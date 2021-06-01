UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Workshop To Control Dengue Concludes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:10 PM

Awareness workshop to control dengue concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Health Department Punjab has asked the officials concerned to work with missionary zeal to protect the lives of citizens and educate the masses about dengue control precautionary measures.

Addressing the concluding session of the dengue workshop here Tuesday, Dr Nadir Magsi from the Health department Punjab said that dengue could only be averted with the active participation of community members. He said that dengue and sanitation were interlinked and dengue could be controlled only by keeping the environment clean.

Dr Nadir said that dengue was a fatal disease and it was our moral duty to contribute to getting rid of this disease by creating awareness at the grass-root level.

He said that district governments as well as the provincial department were regularly monitoring anti-dengue activities to ensure effective control of dengue.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal said that training of dengue workers have been completed which would improve their efficiency for case management of dengue. She said nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control activities.

The CEO said besides, taking anti-dengue measures, a vigorous public awareness campaign is also essential for effective community participation.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Moral Nadir Magsi From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

14 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

44 minutes ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

2 hours ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.