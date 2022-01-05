Awarness programme about human trafficking act held

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :On the directives of Inspector General of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police Sujawal, an awareness training programme was organized about Anti Human trafficking act 2018 at SSP Sujawal office here on Wednesday.

Incharge Human Rights cell and anti- human trafficking desk Inspector Kaleem Ahsan, Reader Inspector Noor Ahmed Memon and head moharirs of all police stations of the district also attended training programme.

Incharge TIP desk Incharge Inspector Kaleem Ahsan gave briefing about Standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Traficking in person (TIP) law, preamble,issues and Human trafficking and editions of relevant laws were also distributed among training participants.