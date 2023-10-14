Open Menu

Awarness Seminar Held To Highlight Significance Of Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Awarness seminar held to highlight significance of vote

The District Election Commission office organized an awareness seminar at Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Senate Hall to highlight the importance of vote and its use, for youths of the district Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The District Election Commission office organized an awareness seminar at Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Senate Hall to highlight the importance of vote and its use, for youths of the district Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the seminar Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano and University Registrar Engineer Rizwan Aziz Siddiqui said that the development of nations is linked with the strength of democracy in which youth play a key role.

Speakers were optimistic that our youths would play an important role in the development of the country in the coming future.

They said that it is necessary that youth should have information about the importance of their vote. Speakers said that on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, awareness seminars are being organized in different educational institutions of the district to provide awareness to the young generation about the importance of vote and the election process so that their participation could be ensured in the process and raise the ratio of vote.

Speakers appealed youth community to cooperate with the Election Commission in spreading information among youths of the area about the importance of vote. The seminar was largely attended by university teachers and students.

APP/rzq

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Martyrs Shaheed Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Young

Recent Stories

6 year old dies of electrocution

6 year old dies of electrocution

18 minutes ago
 Rohit hits 86 as India hand Pakistan seven-wicket ..

Rohit hits 86 as India hand Pakistan seven-wicket World Cup rout

18 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

18 minutes ago
 Two injured of Turbat tragic incident undergo trea ..

Two injured of Turbat tragic incident undergo treatment at Nishtar hospital

19 minutes ago
 'Ugly' Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai fi ..

'Ugly' Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

18 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Hamdan attends second day race of Al Dh ..

Sultan bin Hamdan attends second day race of Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

42 minutes ago
Zafar Jatoi gives additional charge of Director Pl ..

Zafar Jatoi gives additional charge of Director Planning, Development in HDA

18 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

18 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

Cricket: India v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

18 minutes ago
 UAE allocates US$200 million to boost growth in lo ..

UAE allocates US$200 million to boost growth in low-income countries and reduce ..

57 minutes ago
 Bilawal strongly condemns tragic killing of six la ..

Bilawal strongly condemns tragic killing of six labourers in Turbat

18 minutes ago
 With Israel poised for Gaza land assault, UN agenc ..

With Israel poised for Gaza land assault, UN agency issues urgent call for civil ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan