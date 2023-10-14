Awarness seminar held to highlight significance of vote

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The District Election Commission office organized an awareness seminar at Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Senate Hall to highlight the importance of vote and its use, for youths of the district Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the seminar Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano and University Registrar Engineer Rizwan Aziz Siddiqui said that the development of nations is linked with the strength of democracy in which youth play a key role.

Speakers were optimistic that our youths would play an important role in the development of the country in the coming future.

They said that it is necessary that youth should have information about the importance of their vote. Speakers said that on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, awareness seminars are being organized in different educational institutions of the district to provide awareness to the young generation about the importance of vote and the election process so that their participation could be ensured in the process and raise the ratio of vote.

Speakers appealed youth community to cooperate with the Election Commission in spreading information among youths of the area about the importance of vote. The seminar was largely attended by university teachers and students.

