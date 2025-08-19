Awarness Seminar On Legal Identity Held In Nawabshah
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) PODA Pakistan, in collaboration with NADRA and NED University, organized an important awareness seminar titled "Awareness Campaign on Legal Identity in Schools" at Government Islamia Girls Higher Secondary School, Nawabshah.
The seminar aimed to raise awareness among female students about legal identity, B-Forms, national identity cards, and their legal rights.Speaking on the occasion, Saira Abid Lashari, the focal person for PODA Pakistan Nawabshah, provided detailed information about women’s legal reforms, rights, and the legal support offered by PODA Pakistan. She emphasized that legal education and awareness are crucial for every individual, especially women, so they can play an independent and active role in society. Rafiq Ahmed Bullar, Regional Director of NADRA Shaheed Benazirabad, while addressing the seminar, stated:“Legal identity is a fundamental right of every citizen, and it is essential for women and young girls to have complete awareness in this regard so they can fully benefit from their educational, social, and legal rights.
”He informed the students about the procedures for obtaining B-Forms, identity cards, and other essential legal documents. He also highlighted the role of NADRA’s mobile registration teams, which are reaching remote areas to ensure the registration of women and children. He reiterated that NADRA is committed to providing legal identity services to all Pakistanis without discrimination, especially to those who have been historically underserved.A question-and-answer session was also held during the seminar, in which students actively participated by asking legal and technical questions, which were answered satisfactorily. The event was also attended by Principal Shamim Bano, Professor Shahnaz Lakho, and Mr. Rafaquat Arain, Head of Publications at NDF Pakistan. They praised the initiative and stressed the importance of continuing such awareness activities.Participants, school administration, and other stakeholders appreciated the efforts of PODA Pakistan and regarded the initiative as a significant step toward positive social change.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..
Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue, relief operation in flood-affected areas being carried out in well coordinated manner: Tara ..4 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest three suspects involved in kidnapping4 minutes ago
-
Woman among five held as police raid brothel in Paharpur4 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in RYK accident4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders crackdown on illegal trawling, emphasizes transparency, quality, timely execution of ..4 minutes ago
-
Awarness seminar on legal identity held in Nawabshah4 minutes ago
-
IPRI book calls for ‘Democratizing Economic Security’4 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest18 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam visits Japan’s National Center for Global Health24 minutes ago
-
CM invites Japanese firms to invest in Punjab’s SEZs24 minutes ago
-
Lahore Green Corridor project to help curb smog24 minutes ago
-
Grand Jirga calls for targeted operations in Lal Qila24 minutes ago