Awarness seminar on legal identity held in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) PODA Pakistan, in collaboration with NADRA and NED University, organized an important awareness seminar titled "Awareness Campaign on Legal Identity in Schools" at Government Islamia Girls Higher Secondary School, Nawabshah.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness among female students about legal identity, B-Forms, national identity cards, and their legal rights.Speaking on the occasion, Saira Abid Lashari, the focal person for PODA Pakistan Nawabshah, provided detailed information about women’s legal reforms, rights, and the legal support offered by PODA Pakistan. She emphasized that legal education and awareness are crucial for every individual, especially women, so they can play an independent and active role in society. Rafiq Ahmed Bullar, Regional Director of NADRA Shaheed Benazirabad, while addressing the seminar, stated:“Legal identity is a fundamental right of every citizen, and it is essential for women and young girls to have complete awareness in this regard so they can fully benefit from their educational, social, and legal rights.

”He informed the students about the procedures for obtaining B-Forms, identity cards, and other essential legal documents. He also highlighted the role of NADRA’s mobile registration teams, which are reaching remote areas to ensure the registration of women and children. He reiterated that NADRA is committed to providing legal identity services to all Pakistanis without discrimination, especially to those who have been historically underserved.A question-and-answer session was also held during the seminar, in which students actively participated by asking legal and technical questions, which were answered satisfactorily. The event was also attended by Principal Shamim Bano, Professor Shahnaz Lakho, and Mr. Rafaquat Arain, Head of Publications at NDF Pakistan. They praised the initiative and stressed the importance of continuing such awareness activities.Participants, school administration, and other stakeholders appreciated the efforts of PODA Pakistan and regarded the initiative as a significant step toward positive social change.

APP/nsm