Awaz-e-Khalq Helpline 1718 launched

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements regarding the launch of Awaz-e-Khalq Helpline 1718.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeshan, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar, officers of related departments and assistant commissioners of other tehsils were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that helpline 1718 has been launched at the district level for getting information regarding domicile, arms license, birth certificate, marriage certificate, registry, and other issues from home.

He said that the purpose of the helpline is to enable people to coordinate with the related departments to get information regarding the required documents.

On this occasion, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan told that with the help of helpline 1718, complaints can be registered regarding the adulteration of food items, overpricing, missing manhole covers, environmental pollution, hoarding, illegal movement of gas in cylinders, illegal slaughterhouses, poor quality in construction works and other government-related issues.