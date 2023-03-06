UrduPoint.com

Awaz-e-Khalq Helpline 1718 Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Awaz-e-Khalq Helpline 1718 launched

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements regarding the launch of Awaz-e-Khalq Helpline 1718

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements regarding the launch of Awaz-e-Khalq Helpline 1718.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeshan, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar, officers of related departments and assistant commissioners of other tehsils were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that helpline 1718 has been launched at the district level for getting information regarding domicile, arms license, birth certificate, marriage certificate, registry, and other issues from home.

He said that the purpose of the helpline is to enable people to coordinate with the related departments to get information regarding the required documents.

On this occasion, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan told that with the help of helpline 1718, complaints can be registered regarding the adulteration of food items, overpricing, missing manhole covers, environmental pollution, hoarding, illegal movement of gas in cylinders, illegal slaughterhouses, poor quality in construction works and other government-related issues.

Related Topics

Poor Marriage Bahawalpur Gas From

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

5 minutes ago
 DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

17 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

17 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, German minister discuss ..

17 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls ..

Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls to their mother

18 minutes ago
 Students donate blood in Multan

Students donate blood in Multan

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.