Awaz Foundation, Ujala Network demand more budget for curtailing gender based violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Awaz Foundation, Ujala Network Tuesday demand more budget allocation for mass sensitization on curtailing Gender Based Violence.

A daylong session on value clarification of myths regarding sexual and gender based violence issues was organized for Media Personnel from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan by AwazCDS-Pakistan here .

The discussion revolved around the need of "Responsible and impartial" reporting while capturing issues of physical and sexual violence. It was discussed that the rampant situation of abuse is predominant regardless of age, gender, marital status etc. The participants and organizer also demanded of the government to do strong and strict legislation to encounter "Rape Culture" and "Vitim Blaming".

In his inaugural speech to the participants, Zia ur Rehman- Founder and Chief Executive AwazCDS-Pakistan said, "we have been raising voice against sexual violence against women and children since long. We are an independent non-governmental organization; follow rights based approach to raise voices for creating rightful spaces and choices of life for all particularly marginalized segments including women, children and young people since 1995. As per our learning, the sexual and gender based violence is increasing due to patriarchal and misogynistic mindset".

Further to his discussions, he emphasized for improvement and strict compliance of laws and policies addressing sexual and gender based violence.

He also stressed that the relevant institutions and enforcement bodies need to be strengthened and empowered both humanly and financially.

Marium Amajd Khan, the National Convener for Ujala Network in Pakistan, said that media played vital role in mass sensitization and reliable reporting, they should sensitize people on available laws to curtail anti-women practices in communities as Public service messages. She further demanded shelters, helplines, counseling, legal aid and all support for survivors of gender-based violence need to be available for those in need, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

General Secretary National Press Club Islamabad, Anwar Raza appreciated the effort of AwazCDS-Pakistan on doing value clarification exercises with Media on GBV issues. He also added, "we are hopeful that the present government will take further actions and ensure all survivors of rape have access to justice through further strengthening and empowering the institutions to make our society a livable place for all".

Session was concluded with the hope that Government would take serious steps to teach our children with good and bad touch and other GBV forms so they could protect themselves before any irreplaceable loss.