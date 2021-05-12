UrduPoint.com
AWF Distributes Food Packs Among Deserving Women

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:25 AM

The Allha Waris Foundation (AWF) has distributed food packages among the poor deserving women in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Allha Waris Foundation (AWF) has distributed food packages among the poor deserving women in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, AWF CEO Ayan Raza said they undertook the initiative to provide ration packs, including essential food items including rice, flour, wheat, lentils, ghee, Rooh Afza and tea enough for three months, to the deserving and needy families.

The distribution of packs commenced earlier in the week and the AWF workers were going door to door to reach the women who had no means of transport, he added .

