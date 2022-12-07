AWKU arranges seminar to aware people about perils of corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :District Youth Office Mardan and Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) Wednesday arranged an awareness seminar in connection with Anti-Corruption Week.

The seminar among others was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vice Chancellor of AWKU, District Youth Officer, Town Municipal Officers, and a large number of students.

Addressing the seminar, speakers said that corruption is cancer that is damaging the foundations of the social edifice. They said that it is very difficult to totally eliminate corruption but the social evil can be gradually subdued by our collective efforts.

Speakers said we must improve existing social values and start personal accountability to wipe out corruption from society.

They also stressed disseminating narrative and awareness at the grass root level to end corruption and elements that are involved in corrupt practices.