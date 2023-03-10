PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :In response to a call for wholehearted donations for earthquake victims of the brotherly country Turkiye, the Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) on Friday donated Rs 1.6 million for the affectees.

Vice Chancellor of the varsity presented a cheque of donation to caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan here at the CM house.

The CM appreciated the support of AWKU staff for earthquake victims of Turkiye and termed it an example for other institutions of the province to follow.

He said that Turkiye's government and the people as well always supported Pakistan in every hour of need and natural calamity.