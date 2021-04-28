UrduPoint.com
AWKUM Decides To Conduct Online Examinations

Wed 28th April 2021

AWKUM decides to conduct online examinations

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) in view of the current surge of COVID-19 and pursuance of the notification of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, the university administration Wednesday decided to conduct examinations online in all affiliated colleges of the university

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) in view of the current surge of COVID-19 and pursuance of the notification of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, the university administration Wednesday decided to conduct examinations online in all affiliated colleges of the university.

According to a notification issued here stated that each Principal and Director of the college is required to nominate two focal persons for conduct of online examinations who will be in constant touch of Controller and Deputy Controller of the University for guidance regarding arrangements and smooth conduct of examinations to save the precious time of students.

