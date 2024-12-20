AWKUM, MRC Inks MoU To Guide Students About Safe Emigration
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 07:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) and Migrant Resource Center (MRC) here Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to guide students seeking emigration for study and employment.
Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator Migrant Resource Center, Hamidullah Khan said that MoU was meant to properly guide students that have applied for emigration following legal procedure.
He said that students would also be provided orientation about human trafficking and smuggling and needed information prior to emigration.
AWKUM, MRC inks MoU to guide students about safe emigration
