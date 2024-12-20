Open Menu

AWKUM, MRC Inks MoU To Guide Students About Safe Emigration

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 07:01 PM

AWKUM, MRC inks MoU to guide students about safe emigration

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) and Migrant Resource Center (MRC) here Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to guide students seeking emigration for study and employment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) and Migrant Resource Center (MRC) here Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to guide students seeking emigration for study and employment.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator Migrant Resource Center, Hamidullah Khan said that MoU was meant to properly guide students that have applied for emigration following legal procedure.

He said that students would also be provided orientation about human trafficking and smuggling and needed information prior to emigration.

Related Topics

Guide Mardan Employment

Recent Stories

Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages ..

Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages diplomatic missions

9 minutes ago
 MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for ..

MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees

20 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 poi ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 points

10 minutes ago
 CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for decepti ..

CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for deceptive marketing practices

10 minutes ago
 PNEC promotes strong culture of research, developm ..

PNEC promotes strong culture of research, development: CNS Naveed Ashraf

10 minutes ago
 Conquerors, Stars advance to final of National Wom ..

Conquerors, Stars advance to final of National Women’s One-Day Tournament

3 minutes ago
AWKUM, MRC inks MoU to guide students about safe e ..

AWKUM, MRC inks MoU to guide students about safe emigration

4 minutes ago
 European Commission disburses additional €10 mil ..

European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA

50 minutes ago
 Three Gorges South Asia Company's Board of Directo ..

Three Gorges South Asia Company's Board of Directors holds symposium in Beijing

4 minutes ago
 EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

1 hour ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

1 hour ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan