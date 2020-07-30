UrduPoint.com
AWM Gears Up Cleanliness Arrangements For Eidul Azha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:58 PM

AWM gears up cleanliness arrangements for Eidul Azha

Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) has geared up special Eid operation to ensure cleanliness during Eidul Azha days in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) has geared up special Eid operation to ensure cleanliness during Eidul Azha days in the provincial capital.

A spokesperson for AWM said here on Thursday that Albayrak sanitary staff was carrying out manual sweeping in and around Jamia mosques, graveyards, Eidgahs, cattle markets and other public places while following COVID-19 SOPs.

Besides, 300 routine vehicles of Albayrak, 34 additional vehicles have already been deployed in the field to ensure zero backlog of waste.

On the day before Eid, 150 additional vehicles would collect waste from the union councils of Zone-I of Lahore and would ensure the zero waste on Chand Raat.

He said that Albayrak was establishing 133 Eid camps at UC level where empty waste bags would be distributed and complaints would be registered.

Albayrak Waste Management was also distributing 948,500 empty waste bags among Lahorites for proper waste disposal.

The communications and operations teams, administration of Albayrak and complete sanitary workforce would remain on duty during Eid Albayrak office and field staff would ensure the use of face masks and gloves while performing their duties.

Albayrak team appeals to the citizens to adopt all corona precautionarymeasures during Eid days to protect themselves and others.

