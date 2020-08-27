The Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) is carrying out special clean up operations around imambargahs and on procession routes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) is carrying out special clean up operations around imambargahs and on procession routes.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, Albayrak had deployed its sanitary squad to do manual sweeping in narrow streets of the Walled City areas, Mughalpura, Gulberg Town, Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Nishtar Town, Ravi Town, Aziz Bhatti Town and Shalimar Town.

The company had provided 6,000kg lime and 1500 litres of phenyl to ensure clean surroundings for the participants of processions.

The sanitary workers were also sprinkling lime on the main roadsides after manual sweeping.

It is pertinent to mention that sanitary staff and the operations department would remain inthe field on Muharram 9 and 10 while observing coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs).