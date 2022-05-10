Awn Chaudhary appointed as adviser to PM on Sports, Tourism

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that President Alvi has approved appointment on the advice of PM Shehbaz after which an official notification has also been issued.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2022) Awn Chaudhary who is considered as the key member of Jahangir Khan Tareen group has been appointed adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on sports and Tourism.

According to the reports, President Arif Alvi has approved appointment on the advice of PM Shehbaz after which an official notification has also been issued.

The notification said that Chaudhry’s post will be equal to that of a Federal minister.