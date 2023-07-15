Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

(@Abdulla99267510)

Jahangir Tareen, the patron-in-chief of IPP, says they want to send a message of unity for the sake of political stability in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2023) The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on Saturday made a significant decision in the interest of political stability in the country.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, the party's Patron-in-Chief, announced that estranged PTI leaders Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial would continue to be part of the Federal cabinet until the end of the government's term.

“We want to send a message of unity for the sake of political stability in the country,” stated Jahangir.

He emphasized the crucial need for stability in the country at this time.

Given the circumstances, the party did not want to create a negative impression by separating from the federal cabinet, Tareen maintained.

He also mentioned that the IMF desires political and economic stability in the country, and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party believes in political stability and acts responsibly.

Both Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will remain part of the federal cabinet until the government's term concludes, as stated by the seasoned politician.

Tareen highlighted the connection between political stability and economic stability.

Any political decisions regarding the upcoming elections will be made based on the prevailing situation at that time, according to Tareen.

He asserted that national security and stability are of utmost importance.

According to the media reports, both Chaudhry and Langrial had decided to resign from their positions as assistants to the prime minister.

However, IPP Central Information Secretary Firdous Ashiq Awan dismissed these reports, stating that neither of them had resigned yet.

Awan added that both leaders would directly submit their resignations to Jahangir Tareen, who would then decide when to present the resignations to the prime minister.