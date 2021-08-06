UrduPoint.com

Awn Chaudhary Resigned As Advisor To Punjab CM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:18 PM

Awn Chaudhary resigned as Advisor to Punjab CM

The Sources say that Awn Chaudhary who is considered important member of Jahangir Tareen group was asked to either leave group or step down as advisor to Punjab Chief Minister.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Awn Chaudhry, who is member of Tareen group, resigned as advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, the sources said on Friday.

The Sources said that he was accused of lobbying against the incumbent government.

In his resignation, Awn Chaudhary said that he was working with passion for the betterment of the party. He was summoned by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and was asked to either leave Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group or to tender his resignation as advisor to the CM.

Chaudhary said: “Everyone knows about the sacrifices of Tareen for the party,” pointing out that he would stand firmly united with Jahangir Tareen and his group.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar accepted the resignation of Chaudhary.

He was appointed as adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar back in August 2018.

It may be mentioned here that pro-Jahangir Tareen group emerged after the case of money laundering was registered against Jahangir Tareen.

Pro-Jahangir Tareen group lawmaker Nazir Chohan, earlier, announced to part his ways with the group after getting bail from the court.

Chohan had accused the group of not taking care of him when he was facing cases registered by Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Shahzad Akbar.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Money May August 2018 From Government Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

FINA increases prize money for 15th FINA World Swi ..

FINA increases prize money for 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dha ..

5 minutes ago
 German Prosecution Opens Investigation Into Deaths ..

German Prosecution Opens Investigation Into Deaths of People in Floods

5 minutes ago
 Three robbers held, looted valuables recovered

Three robbers held, looted valuables recovered

5 minutes ago
 14 police constables suspended in faisalabad

14 police constables suspended in faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 UK launches $1 billion Covid insurance scheme for ..

UK launches $1 billion Covid insurance scheme for live events

5 minutes ago
 Bike lifter arrested; two motorcycles recovered

Bike lifter arrested; two motorcycles recovered

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.