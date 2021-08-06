Awn Chaudhary resigned as Advisor to Punjab CM

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Awn Chaudhry, who is member of Tareen group, resigned as advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, the sources said on Friday.

The Sources said that he was accused of lobbying against the incumbent government.

In his resignation, Awn Chaudhary said that he was working with passion for the betterment of the party. He was summoned by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and was asked to either leave Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group or to tender his resignation as advisor to the CM.

Chaudhary said: “Everyone knows about the sacrifices of Tareen for the party,” pointing out that he would stand firmly united with Jahangir Tareen and his group.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar accepted the resignation of Chaudhary.

He was appointed as adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar back in August 2018.

It may be mentioned here that pro-Jahangir Tareen group emerged after the case of money laundering was registered against Jahangir Tareen.

Pro-Jahangir Tareen group lawmaker Nazir Chohan, earlier, announced to part his ways with the group after getting bail from the court.

Chohan had accused the group of not taking care of him when he was facing cases registered by Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Shahzad Akbar.