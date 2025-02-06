Open Menu

AWP Urges Housing Right To Slum Areas' Residents

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 10:44 PM

The central Deputy General Secretary of the Awami Workers Party (AWP), Dr Asim Sajjad, on Thursday urged for the provision of housing rights to the slum dwellers and that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other land grabbers be held accountable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The central Deputy General Secretary of the Awami Workers Party (AWP), Dr Asim Sajjad, on Thursday urged for the provision of housing rights to the slum dwellers and that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other land grabbers be held accountable.

He expressed these views in a press conference at the National Press Club, said a press release.

He further emphasized that the Supreme Court's stay order against the eviction of slum dwellers should be respected and that the basic right of housing should be considered in any decision-making process.

He hoped that the labourers would not be deprived of this fundamental right.

There were over 300,000 labourers living in slum areas of Islamabad, who faced daily aggression from the CDA, he claimed.

He said that the residents of the I-11, who were bulldozed, are still waiting for justice and recognition of their right to housing.

