AWT Gohar Campus Mansehra Organizes Introductory Session For Healthcare Services

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust (AWT) Monday hosted an introductory event for Al-Mustafa Hospital Gohar Campus Dhodial Hazara University Mansehra, marking a significant step toward enhanced healthcare services for the local community which was chaired by prominent businessman and social figure Hanif Gohar.

Chairman Abdul Razzaq Sajid highlighted the importance of Al-Mustafa Hospital for the community, especially for underprivileged individuals.

He shared that the hospital will be staffed with a team of specialist doctors offering free medical check-ups and discounted rates for surgeries and other tests. The hospital will also provide free eye surgeries and facilitate access to clean drinking water, he added.

Businessman Hanif Gohar emphasized the hospital’s value as a gift to residents who struggle to access medical treatment in major cities. This initiative, he noted, will bring essential healthcare services closer to home.

Special Assistant for Forests and Environment Masawar Khan discussed the government's focus on health and announced that Al-Mustafa Hospital would be included in the government’s health card program due to its exceptional facilities.

Provincial Minister Adnan Qadri commended Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust for its work in supporting victims of terrorism and natural disasters, calling the establishment of Al-Mustafa Hospital a new chapter in the organization’s legacy. He assured full governmental support for Al-Mustafa’s humanitarian efforts.

The event was attended and addressed by Vice Chancellor Hazara University Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, former Sindh Minister for education Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Member Asif Khan Masood, former DG Health Dr. Amjad Raja, and Al-Mustafa Pakistan’s Head of Management Nusrat Saleem.

