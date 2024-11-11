AWT Gohar Campus Mansehra Organizes Introductory Session For Healthcare Services
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust (AWT) Monday hosted an introductory event for Al-Mustafa Hospital Gohar Campus Dhodial Hazara University Mansehra, marking a significant step toward enhanced healthcare services for the local community which was chaired by prominent businessman and social figure Hanif Gohar.
Chairman Abdul Razzaq Sajid highlighted the importance of Al-Mustafa Hospital for the community, especially for underprivileged individuals.
He shared that the hospital will be staffed with a team of specialist doctors offering free medical check-ups and discounted rates for surgeries and other tests. The hospital will also provide free eye surgeries and facilitate access to clean drinking water, he added.
Businessman Hanif Gohar emphasized the hospital’s value as a gift to residents who struggle to access medical treatment in major cities. This initiative, he noted, will bring essential healthcare services closer to home.
Special Assistant for Forests and Environment Masawar Khan discussed the government's focus on health and announced that Al-Mustafa Hospital would be included in the government’s health card program due to its exceptional facilities.
Provincial Minister Adnan Qadri commended Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust for its work in supporting victims of terrorism and natural disasters, calling the establishment of Al-Mustafa Hospital a new chapter in the organization’s legacy. He assured full governmental support for Al-Mustafa’s humanitarian efforts.
The event was attended and addressed by Vice Chancellor Hazara University Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, former Sindh Minister for education Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Member Asif Khan Masood, former DG Health Dr. Amjad Raja, and Al-Mustafa Pakistan’s Head of Management Nusrat Saleem.
Recent Stories
Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
More Stories From Pakistan
-
88 POs nabbed last week39 seconds ago
-
Role of Parliament vital to tackle challenges: Gilani45 seconds ago
-
Relief commissioner chairs meeting on disaster management10 minutes ago
-
Exhibition ‘The Magic of Pastels’ opens at PNCA10 minutes ago
-
Kissan conventions being held to improve wheat acreage, yield11 minutes ago
-
Syed Asghar Shah's annual Urs celebrations commenced11 minutes ago
-
Australian Army Chief calls on COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir11 minutes ago
-
Man killed over property dispute; two arrested20 minutes ago
-
Three kilns sealed21 minutes ago
-
AJK cultural academy chief condemns Quetta Railway Station incident of terrorism21 minutes ago
-
'Pak-US Tech Investment Conference' to help foster collaboration between two countries' tech compani ..21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders practical steps against smog21 minutes ago