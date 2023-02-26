AWT to set up, operate water filtration plants in GB; CS

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that serving humanity, empowering society, human and social development were the ethos followed by the Government of Gilgit Baltistan.

In an official statement issued to media here Sunday, he said to carry forward our dream of transforming GB into a progressive and developed area, my team on Sunday visited the Islamabad office of Allah Walay Trust (AWT), an NGO working actively in uplift services in GB and inspected its services, particularly the provision of water filtration plants.

I am happy to share that on my behest, the AWT will set up a footprint in Gilgit and operate water filtration plants in the capital city, he said and added that this would ensure the provision of clean water in Gilgit, leading to better health, higher productivity and rising standards of living.

"We are thankful to the AWT for its contribution to the GB and joining our team in efforts for services delivery to the society, he expressed.