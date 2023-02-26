UrduPoint.com

AWT To Set Up, Operate Water Filtration Plants In GB; CS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

AWT to set up, operate water filtration plants in GB; CS

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said that serving humanity, empowering society, human and social development were the ethos followed by the Government of Gilgit Baltistan.

In an official statement issued to media here Sunday, he said to carry forward our dream of transforming GB into a progressive and developed area, my team on Sunday visited the Islamabad office of Allah Walay Trust (AWT), an NGO working actively in uplift services in GB and inspected its services, particularly the provision of water filtration plants.

I am happy to share that on my behest, the AWT will set up a footprint in Gilgit and operate water filtration plants in the capital city, he said and added that this would ensure the provision of clean water in Gilgit, leading to better health, higher productivity and rising standards of living.

"We are thankful to the AWT for its contribution to the GB and joining our team in efforts for services delivery to the society, he expressed.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Gilgit Baltistan Sunday Media Government Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emirati’ initiative to provide ..

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

47 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

2 hours ago
 SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.