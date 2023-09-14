Axact fake degree case adjourned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Axact fake degree case due to the absence of accused Shoaib Sheikh and his lawyer.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the appeal of Shoaib Sheikh against his conviction in the Axact fake degree case.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal and Special Prosecutor Ashfaq Naqvi appeared before the court on behalf of the Federation.

Assistant lawyer Naila Noureen apprised the court that the appellant's lawyer Lateef Khousa could not appear before it due to his commitments in the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, a request for exemption from court appearance was submitted on behalf of Shoaib Sheikh.

Subsequently, the court granted the exemption request and adjourned the proceedings.