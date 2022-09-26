UrduPoint.com

Ayaz Amir's Wife Files Pre-arrest Bail Plea In Daughter-in-law Murder's Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Ayaz Amir's wife files pre-arrest bail plea in daughter-in-law murder's case

Mrs Samina Shah, wife of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, on Monday filed a pre-arrest bail plea in a case pertaining to murder of her daughter-in-law Sara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Mrs Samina Shah, wife of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, on Monday filed a pre-arrest bail plea in a case pertaining to murder of her daughter-in-law Sara.

Samina Shah in her bail application filed by her counsel Barrister Hasnat Gul stated that Sara's uncle and aunt had nominated her name.

The application further stated that Samina has been a resident of the farmhouse for many years where the crime was committed.

"The main accused, Shahnawaz, sent me a message at WhatsApp asking for the victim's departure before the murder," the bail application read.

"Later, Shahnawaz Amir informed about the incident by phone at 9:12am after the murder had already been committed," Samina claimed.

"Shahnawaz was asked to sit in the room and by then his father, Ayaz Amir had already called the police. After that, the Islamabad police arrived at the scene within a few minutes," the application added.

The application pleaded that Samina Shah had nothing to do with the incident and nor was she an eye-witness to the crime. It also added that the accused suffers from health problems and requested pre-arrest bail to be approved.

