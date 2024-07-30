Open Menu

Ayaz Announces 6-member Panel Of Chairpersons For 8th Session

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Ayaz announces 6-member panel of Chairpersons for 8th session

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday announced six-member panel of chairpersons to conduct the business of 8th session of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly

The panel is consisted of Bilal Azhar, Syeda Shehla Raza, Abdul Qadir Patel, Amin ul Haq, Shahida Begum and Riaz Fatyana who would chair the house proceedings in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly during the 8th session.

