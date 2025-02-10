Open Menu

Ayaz Announces Six-Member Panel Of Chairpersons

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced a six-member Panel of Chairpersons to preside over assembly proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced a six-member Panel of Chairpersons to preside over assembly proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The panel includes Bilal Azhar Kayani, Abdul Qadir Patel, Syed Waseem Hussain, Romina Khurshid Alam, Shahida Begum, and Sher Ali Arbab.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

City experiences partly cloudy weather

City experiences partly cloudy weather

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons

Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons

2 minutes ago
 NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Busines ..

NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)

2 minutes ago
 1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port co ..

1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: ..

2 minutes ago
 Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A mil ..

Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt

3 minutes ago
 Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler ..

Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler's cultural efforts

30 minutes ago
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr K ..

British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi

2 minutes ago
 LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost D ..

LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation

2 minutes ago
 CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for t ..

CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management

1 minute ago
 Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political ..

Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Do ..

2 minutes ago
 10 gamblers arrested

10 gamblers arrested

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan prefers collaboration over confrontation ..

Pakistan prefers collaboration over confrontation in Maritime sector: Ahsan Iqba ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan