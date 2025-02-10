Ayaz Announces Six-Member Panel Of Chairpersons
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday announced a six-member Panel of Chairpersons to preside over assembly proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
The panel includes Bilal Azhar Kayani, Abdul Qadir Patel, Syed Waseem Hussain, Romina Khurshid Alam, Shahida Begum, and Sher Ali Arbab.
