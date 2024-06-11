Ayaz Appoints Bilal Azhar As Convener Of NPT On SDGs
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday appointed Member National Assembly Bilal Azhar Kayani as Convener of National Parliamentary Taskforce (NPT) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
National Assembly Secretariat has issued the notification in this regard, said a news release.
It is pertinent to mention that Sardar Ayaz Sadiq during his first tenure as Speaker National Assembly, laid the foundation of the SDGs Secretariat, in 2016.
Since then the Secretariat continues to oversee and drive the pragmatic social development agenda in line with the SDGs to improve the quality of life of people, particularly of the most vulnerable and impoverished segments of the society.
The Parliament of Pakistan was the first of its kind to establish such a secretariat.
