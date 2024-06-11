Open Menu

Ayaz Appoints Bilal Azhar As Convener Of NPT On SDGs

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Ayaz appoints Bilal Azhar as convener of NPT on SDGs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday appointed Member National Assembly Bilal Azhar Kayani as Convener of National Parliamentary Taskforce (NPT) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

National Assembly Secretariat has issued the notification in this regard, said a news release.

It is pertinent to mention that Sardar Ayaz Sadiq during his first tenure as Speaker National Assembly, laid the foundation of the SDGs Secretariat, in 2016.

Since then the Secretariat continues to oversee and drive the pragmatic social development agenda in line with the SDGs to improve the quality of life of people, particularly of the most vulnerable and impoverished segments of the society.

The Parliament of Pakistan was the first of its kind to establish such a secretariat.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq 2016

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

2 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

2 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan