Ayaz, Asif Pushing PML-N Into Blind Alley: Shahzad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:29 PM

Ayaz, Asif pushing PML-N into blind alley: Shahzad

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Muhammad Asif were pushing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) into a blind alley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Muhammad Asif were pushing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) into a blind alley.

He, in a tweet, said it was extremely regrettable that they both (Ayaz & Asif) were telling lies for the slavery of a family.

Barrister Shahzad said the public as well as majority leaders of the party would abandon them in the blind alley.

More Stories From Pakistan

