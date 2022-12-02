UrduPoint.com

Ayaz Asks PTI To Dissolve Provincial Assemblies For Early Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Ayaz asks PTI to dissolve provincial assemblies for early elections

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to dissolve assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab if he really wanted early elections.

The elections could be organized in Punjab after dissolving assemblies but "we will have a consultation with partners for suitable suggestions," he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the centre had no objection if the two provinces conduct early elections.

Imran Khan, he said, could not win the general elections without the support of allied parties.

He said the coalition partners were united under the umbrella of the PML-N leadership. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was fully satisfied with its performance, and would win the polls without facing any trouble, Ayaz Sadiq added.

In reply to a question about early elections, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would take all possible measures to win the next polls with a thumping majority.

