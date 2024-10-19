Ayaz Calls For Coordinated Efforts To Combat Breast Cancer
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday called for coordinated efforts at both government and community levels to combat breast cancer.
In his message on the occasion of World Breast Cancer Day, the Speaker assured that the National Assembly would continue to support policies and awareness campaigns focused on prevention and treatment.
Sardar Ayaz highlighted the serious threat of breast cancer posed to women's health both in Pakistan and globally and pointed out that in developing countries, it was the leading cause of death among women. The Speaker underscored the necessity of early diagnosis and adequate medical facilities for effectively managing breast cancer.
He stressed the importance of raising public awareness about the disease, emphasizing that education is crucial.
Sardar Ayaz encouraged preventive measures to help control the spread of this life-threatening illness and stressed that women should regularly undergo medical check-ups to safeguard their health.
The Speaker also acknowledged the essential role of media in raising awareness about breast cancer, adding that print, electronic and social media can play a significant part in saving lives by sharing vital information on this health issue.
He urged relevant agencies to improve access to better treatment options for breast cancer and concluded by emphasizing that collective national efforts are crucial for enhancing public health and well-being.
