Ayaz Commends APNS Role In Promoting Print Media Industry

Published September 25, 2024

Ayaz commends APNS role in promoting print media industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Speaker, National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday commended the All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) for its pivotal role in promoting the growth and development of the print media industry in the country.

On the occasion of National Newspaper Readership Day, he extended his congratulations to the APNS, journalists, and media professionals for their contributions to the country's media landscape.

Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the critical role that print media continues to play in the age of digital information.

He emphasized that the newspapers are a vital source of reliable and trustworthy news, which not only informs the public but also fosters social stability, peace, and development.

Ayaz Sadiq said that in an era where the misinformation can spread rapidly, the role of newspapers in providing fact-based news becomes all the more significant.

He reaffirmed the Parliament's commitment to encouraging free and responsible journalism through legislation, stating that accurate and factual news is essential for raising political awareness and ensuring citizens are well-informed about their rights.

The Speaker called for all citizens to perform their responsibilities in line with the Constitution and laws of Pakistan, ensuring the nation’s continued progress and development.

