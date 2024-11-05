Open Menu

Ayaz Commends Islamabad Police For Apprehending Suspects Involved In Recent Bank Robbery

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday praised Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Police Syed Ali Raza and his team for their swift action in apprehending suspects involved in a recent bank robbery in federal capital

During meeting with DIG Islamabad Police, he commended the Islamabad Police for their successful operation, congratulating them on their effective performance and awarding a shield in recognition of their achievements.

The Speaker lauded the police force's prompt and effective response, noting that such actions have strengthened public trust in law enforcement.

"Law enforcement agencies play a vital role in maintaining peace and security," he said, adding that the Islamabad Police's measures to ensure public safety and crime prevention are commendable.

He further emphasized that the police force's improved performance is a significant step toward making the capital a safer city. "Such measures reflect the government’s commitment to finding lasting solutions to security issues and fostering a peaceful society," he stated.

Speaker praised the Islamabad Police's professional conduct, underscoring the importance of a secure and peaceful environment for the country’s progress and the prosperity of its people.

He also expressed his good wishes for the police's future efforts to serve the public and eradicate crime.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Members of the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, Asad Alam Niazi, Syed Abrar Shah, Abdul Qadir Patel, and Mian Khan Bugti were also present at the occasion.

