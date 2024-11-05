- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Ayaz commends Islamabad Police for apprehending suspects involved in recent bank robbery
Ayaz Commends Islamabad Police For Apprehending Suspects Involved In Recent Bank Robbery
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday praised Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Police Syed Ali Raza and his team for their swift action in apprehending suspects involved in a recent bank robbery in federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday praised Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Police Syed Ali Raza and his team for their swift action in apprehending suspects involved in a recent bank robbery in federal capital.
During meeting with DIG Islamabad Police, he commended the Islamabad Police for their successful operation, congratulating them on their effective performance and awarding a shield in recognition of their achievements.
The Speaker lauded the police force's prompt and effective response, noting that such actions have strengthened public trust in law enforcement.
"Law enforcement agencies play a vital role in maintaining peace and security," he said, adding that the Islamabad Police's measures to ensure public safety and crime prevention are commendable.
He further emphasized that the police force's improved performance is a significant step toward making the capital a safer city. "Such measures reflect the government’s commitment to finding lasting solutions to security issues and fostering a peaceful society," he stated.
Speaker praised the Islamabad Police's professional conduct, underscoring the importance of a secure and peaceful environment for the country’s progress and the prosperity of its people.
He also expressed his good wishes for the police's future efforts to serve the public and eradicate crime.
Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Members of the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, Asad Alam Niazi, Syed Abrar Shah, Abdul Qadir Patel, and Mian Khan Bugti were also present at the occasion.
Recent Stories
Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time
FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate
Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child with family
DC reviews cleanliness, health facilities
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah calls on Sindh Sen ..
Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free roads
270 get first installment under Punjab’s ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ scheme
80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agr ..
Senator Siddiqui calls for global intervention to end bloodshed in Gaza
Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka ‘A’ at home
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time10 minutes ago
-
Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child with family11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, health facilities11 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah calls on Sindh Senior Minister Sharjee ..11 minutes ago
-
270 get first installment under Punjab’s ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ scheme12 minutes ago
-
Livestock card verification process begins35 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performances of various departments35 minutes ago
-
DC visits e-Khidmat Center35 minutes ago
-
10 girls from Daanish School Hasilpur to participate in International Kangaroo Science competition35 minutes ago
-
CM message on World Tsunami Awareness Day36 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to promote, develop livestock sector: Minister36 minutes ago
-
80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq ..32 minutes ago