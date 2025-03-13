Ayaz commends security forces for successful operation in Jaffar Express

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday lauded the Pakistan army and security forces for their professionalism and bravery in successfully completing the Jaffar Express operation in Balochistan.

Praising their swift and efficient actions in rescuing hostages, the Speaker highlighted that the operation was executed with remarkable skill and without major losses, crediting the expertise of security personnel and the decisive leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

"This was one of the most challenging operations, yet it was carried out with exceptional precision," said Ayaz Sadiq.

"Our courageous soldiers and officers displayed unparalleled bravery and dedication."

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of security personnel and train passengers, he offered prayers for the martyrs and extended heartfelt condolences to their families.

Condemning the perpetrators, the Speaker said, "Those who target innocent civilians have no connection to islam or this nation."

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he said "The state remains resolute in its mission to defeat those who threaten innocent lives, ensuring peace and security for all."

APP/sra-zah