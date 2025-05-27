Open Menu

Ayaz Condemns Attack On Anti-Polio Team In Nushki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday strongly condemned the firing incident on an anti-polio team in Nushki.

The Speaker paid tribute to Police Constable Abdul Waheed who was martyred in the attack.

He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyred officer.

“The sacrifice of Police Constable Abdul Waheed will always be remembered,” Ayaz Sadiq said.

“I stand in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr,” the Speaker said.

Terming the attack as intolerable, the Speaker said, “An assault on teams dedicated to ensuring a safe future for our children is unacceptable.”

“Those attacking the mission for a healthy and secure future of our children will be dealt with an iron hand,” he added.

He also prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in the hereafter and strength for the grieving family.

