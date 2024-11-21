Open Menu

Ayaz Condemns Attack On Passenger Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Ayaz condemns attack on passenger vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Thursday strongly condemned the firing on passenger vehicles travelling from Parachinar to Peshawar, expressing deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious human lives.

"I share the grief of the mourning families in this painful time," Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said offering his heartfelt condolences.

He emphasized that those who target innocent people have no affiliation with any religion or humanity, and assured that those responsible for this heinous act would be dealt with firmly.

The Speaker prayed for the elevation of the deceased's ranks and patience and strength for the grieving families. He also wished for the swift recovery of the injured and directed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical care.

