Ayaz Condemns Blast Near Police Lines In Pishin
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Saturday strongly condemned the blast near the police lines in Pishin, which tragically claimed three lives, including those of two young children.
He expressed deep sorrow and extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, said a news release.
The Speaker prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, including police officers, and urged that they receive the best possible medical care.
He assured the bereaved families of his solidarity in their grief and said that the entire nation stands united in the fight against terrorism.
He said that such cowardly acts of terror will not weaken the nation's resolve.
Speaker Sadiq also called for the perpetrators of the blast to be brought to justice and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks, as well as patience for the grieving families.
