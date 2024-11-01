Ayaz Condemns Bomb Blast Near School In Mastung
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast near a school in Mastung, Balochistan, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.
The Speaker conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the grieving families of the police officer and innocent children who lost their lives in the attack.
In condolence message, Ayaz Sadiq expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, sharing in their grief.
"The perpetrators who target innocent citizens and children are enemies of humanity and peace," said Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
He condemned the targeting of innocent children and civilians by terrorists for their nefarious purposes.
Ayaz Sadiq praised the enduring sacrifices made by security forces and police officers in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing that such shameful acts by malicious elements cannot shake the nation’s resolve in the war against terror.
The Speaker also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and sought divine blessings for the martyrs, praying for strength and patience for their families.
