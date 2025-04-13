Ayaz condemns firing incident on Excise Department’s Mobile Squad in Nowshera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the firing incident on the Excise Department’s mobile squad in Nowshera.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of police personnel as a result of the attack, the Speaker extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“I share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident,” said the Speaker.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred personnel and for strength and patience for their families during this difficult time.