Open Menu

Ayaz Condemns Terrorist Attack On Bannu Cantonment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment last night, calling it a cowardly and anti-state act.

Expressing the deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Ayaz Sadiq said that terrorist elements are enemies of the nation and are conspiring to destabilize the country’s peace.

He praised the security forces for successfully thwarting the attack and commended their bravery.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the nation takes great pride in its armed forces, which are countering enemy threats on all fronts.

He further asserted that anti-state elements will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and security forces, along with law enforcement agencies, are determined to eliminate such threats with full force.

The Speaker reiterated his firm resolve that any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty and peace would be met with an iron fist.

He expressed his deepest sympathies with the families of those martyred in the attack, assuring them that the nation stands with them in their time of grief.

Ayaz Sadiq also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for their families.

Recent Stories

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 ..

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed ..

Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold

39 minutes ago
 Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

2 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

2 hours ago
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

3 hours ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

3 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

3 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

3 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan