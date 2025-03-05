Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment last night, calling it a cowardly and anti-state act.

Expressing the deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Ayaz Sadiq said that terrorist elements are enemies of the nation and are conspiring to destabilize the country’s peace.

He praised the security forces for successfully thwarting the attack and commended their bravery.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the nation takes great pride in its armed forces, which are countering enemy threats on all fronts.

He further asserted that anti-state elements will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and security forces, along with law enforcement agencies, are determined to eliminate such threats with full force.

The Speaker reiterated his firm resolve that any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty and peace would be met with an iron fist.

He expressed his deepest sympathies with the families of those martyred in the attack, assuring them that the nation stands with them in their time of grief.

Ayaz Sadiq also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for their families.