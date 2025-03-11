Open Menu

Ayaz Condemns Terrorist Attack On Jaffer Express In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffer Express near Bolan Pass, Dhadar, in Balochistan.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, he denounced the attack as a cowardly attempt to undermine the country's peace and stability.

In his statement, Ayaz Sadiq declared that those targeting innocent civilians are not just enemies of the nation but of humanity itself.

He emphasized that such anti-state elements would be dealt with firmly and decisively.

"This attack on Jaffer Express is a malicious conspiracy by miscreants to disrupt national harmony and security," he stated, vowing that the state would take stringent action against those responsible.

Reaffirming support for the security forces, the Speaker assured that the entire nation stands united in the fight against terrorism.

He stressed the need for effective measures to eliminate elements seeking to destabilize the country.

"The nation stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers during this difficult time," he added, offering prayers for the safety and well-being of those affected.

Ayaz Sadiq reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that those responsible for such heinous acts are brought to justice.

