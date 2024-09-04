Ayaz Congratulates Jimmy Engineer On His Nomination For Hilal-e-Imtiaz
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Jimmy Engineer, a distinguished artist and social worker, on being nominated by the government for the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz Award.
The Speaker said in a statement, "This recognition is a testament to Jimmy Engineer's outstanding contributions to the realms of fine arts and his tireless efforts in social work."
While commending Jimmy Engineer's outstanding work, the Speaker said, "His work goes beyond the canvas, touching the lives of the underprivileged and marginalized segments of society.
His efforts in organizing over 260 awareness programs and campaigns for the handicapped and orphans have made a significant impact across the nation".
Mr. Jimmy's artistic achievements are equally remarkable, with thousands of paintings, drawings, and calligraphy pieces showcased in over 100 exhibitions both in Pakistan and abroad.
His works are cherished by art lovers worldwide, reflecting his creativity and commitment to his craft, he added.
The Speaker also emphasized the importance of acknowledging and celebrating such exceptional individuals who make significant contributions to society, urging others to draw inspiration from Jimmy Engineer's exemplary life and work
