Ayaz congratulates KP Speaker, members on passage of Service Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly on the unanimous passage of the"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Secretariat Employees Terms and Conditions of Service Bill 2024."

The bill marked a significant milestone in the legislative history of the province, turning fifty years of parliamentary aspirations into reality.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Ayaz Sadiq said, “It is indeed a red-letter day in the history of your esteemed Assembly, which turned the lofty dreams of parliamentary supremacy into beaming reality after fifty years and gave life to Article 127 (read with Article 87) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

"

He also expressed his profound appreciation for the passage of the bill.

The National Assembly and its Secretariat appreciate recognition given to its role in the drafting and formulation of this pivotal legislation, he remarked.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the mutual cooperation between the legislatures symbolizes the strength and unity of Pakistan's federation.

"Such cooperation and dedication are the cornerstones of our democratic values, and I assure the Provincial Assembly of our continued support in all future endeavors," he remarked.

Ayaz Sadiq also conveyed his sincere wishes to the members and officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, praying that the legislatures continue to serve their Constituencies with dedication and devotion, in alignment with the principles laid out in the Constitution of Pakistan.