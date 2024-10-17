Ayaz Congratulates KP Speaker, Members On Passage Of Service Bill
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly on the unanimous passage of the"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Secretariat Employees Terms and Conditions of Service Bill 2024."
The bill marked a significant milestone in the legislative history of the province, turning fifty years of parliamentary aspirations into reality.
In a letter addressed to the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Ayaz Sadiq said, “It is indeed a red-letter day in the history of your esteemed Assembly, which turned the lofty dreams of parliamentary supremacy into beaming reality after fifty years and gave life to Article 127 (read with Article 87) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
"
He also expressed his profound appreciation for the passage of the bill.
The National Assembly and its Secretariat appreciate recognition given to its role in the drafting and formulation of this pivotal legislation, he remarked.
Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the mutual cooperation between the legislatures symbolizes the strength and unity of Pakistan's federation.
"Such cooperation and dedication are the cornerstones of our democratic values, and I assure the Provincial Assembly of our continued support in all future endeavors," he remarked.
Ayaz Sadiq also conveyed his sincere wishes to the members and officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, praying that the legislatures continue to serve their Constituencies with dedication and devotion, in alignment with the principles laid out in the Constitution of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth gunned down in DI Khan57 seconds ago
-
French Defense Attaché visits NUML to strengthen educational ties1 minute ago
-
Dera police along with Pak-Army conduct mock exercise1 minute ago
-
250 miscreants arrested for rioting1 minute ago
-
Law & order in Dera division top priority: Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi appreciates security agencies for ensuring security of SCO summit11 minutes ago
-
Workshop on 'Audio Journalism' at Sargodha University11 minutes ago
-
Irfan Ali Shaikh takes charge as Director Finance at Mehran University11 minutes ago
-
Police impound 959 unfit PSVs21 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Cinema,Filmmaking Held at UoS21 minutes ago
-
DC revives open-door policy for citizens’ complaints31 minutes ago
-
Excise dept brings vehicle registration, essential services at Trail 331 minutes ago