Open Menu

Ayaz Congratulates Sikh Community On Guru Nanak’s Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Ayaz congratulates Sikh community on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended warm greetings to the Sikh community in Pakistan and around the globe on the auspicious occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

In a statement, Ayaz Sadiq highlighted Baba Guru Nanak’s teachings of love for humanity, peace, brotherhood, and equality.

He lauded the Sikh spiritual leader’s role in promoting religious tolerance, interfaith harmony, and peace, which continue to inspire generations.

The Speaker warmly welcomed Sikh pilgrims from across the world who have traveled to Pakistan to participate in the celebrations.

Ayaz Sadiq assured them of Pakistan’s hospitality and commitment to facilitating their religious activities.

“The Constitution of Pakistan ensures complete freedom for minorities to live according to their beliefs and practice their religious rituals,” he added.

He reaffirmed that all minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights and protections under the law.

The Speaker also praised the contributions of the Sikh community in Pakistan’s progress and development, recognizing their role as integral to the nation’s growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Progress All From Love

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

25 minutes ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

12 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

12 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

12 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

13 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

12 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

13 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

13 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan