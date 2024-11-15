Ayaz Congratulates Sikh Community On Guru Nanak’s Birth Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended warm greetings to the Sikh community in Pakistan and around the globe on the auspicious occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.
In a statement, Ayaz Sadiq highlighted Baba Guru Nanak’s teachings of love for humanity, peace, brotherhood, and equality.
He lauded the Sikh spiritual leader’s role in promoting religious tolerance, interfaith harmony, and peace, which continue to inspire generations.
The Speaker warmly welcomed Sikh pilgrims from across the world who have traveled to Pakistan to participate in the celebrations.
Ayaz Sadiq assured them of Pakistan’s hospitality and commitment to facilitating their religious activities.
“The Constitution of Pakistan ensures complete freedom for minorities to live according to their beliefs and practice their religious rituals,” he added.
He reaffirmed that all minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights and protections under the law.
The Speaker also praised the contributions of the Sikh community in Pakistan’s progress and development, recognizing their role as integral to the nation’s growth.
