Ayaz Declares Modern Education Necessary For Girls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday suggested that the modern education & training must for the girls for the survival of future generations.

In a message on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, he said the day holds great significance in highlighting and addressing the protection of girls' rights and the challenges they being faced.

He said that the protection of girls' rights, their proper upbringing, and ensuring their education and health are top priorities. He said that islam and the Constitution of Pakistan provide women equal rights.

The Constitution of the country guarantees children, both boys and girls aged 5 to 16, the right to free education without any gender discrimination.

“With over half of the country’s population consisting of women, ensuring their participation in all sectors of life is crucial for the nation’s social and economic development,” he added.

He also highlighted that legislation to prevent child marriages is a testament to the government’s commitment to protecting children from exploitation. The Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights is actively working to ensure the welfare and protection of children, he said.

