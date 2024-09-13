Open Menu

Ayaz Declares Parliament Lodges As Sub-jail For SIC MNAs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Ayaz declares Parliament Lodges as sub-jail for SIC MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday declared the Parliament Lodges as a sub-jail for the detained 10 MNAs of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

“I am directed to refer to the production orders issued on September 11 for Sher Afzal Marwat, Malik Amir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, Naseem Ali Shah, Muhammad Ahmed Chattha, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Awais Haider Jhakar, Zubair Khan Wazir and Yousuf Khan for enabling them to attend the sittings of the 9th session of the National Assembly,” the Secretary National Assembly said in a letter to the Secretary Interior

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq issued the production orders in an exercise of powers conferred by sub-rule (3) of rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

APP/sra-zah

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq September

