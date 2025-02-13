- Home
Ayaz directs to transformation Parliament building into a state-of-the-art national symbol
Ayaz Directs To Transformation Parliament Building Into A State-of-the-art National Symbol
Published February 13, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday appreciated the efforts of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and National Assembly officers in improving Parliament's cleanliness and sanitation.
He also directed the enhancement of banking services within the National Assembly, instructing officials to initiate negotiations with other banks to facilitate MNAs and employees better.
The Speaker emphasized that all essential banking services, including credit card facilities, should be made available through renowned banks.
Furthermore, he highlighted the need for separate parking arrangements for different categories of visitors and directed National Assembly security staff to implement stricter security checks at the entrance.
He also urged the CDA to expedite the implementation of improved operational and infrastructural mechanisms for the Parliament.
The Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also approved the establishment of a Parliament Museum, which will serve as a historical and educational centre for visitors.
MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani proposed the establishment of separate entry lines for MNAs, guests, and staff of the National Assembly.
He also suggested that Assembly staff use a dedicated entrance for the National Assembly Secretariat, calling for an official circular to enforce the regulation. Additionally, he stressed the importance of coordination with the Senate Secretariat to improve parking management.
MNA Junaid Anwar Chaudhry called for separate and improved parking spaces within the Parliament House. He also emphasized the necessity of better-regulated entry into Parliament House, urging the National Assembly security staff to strengthen access control measures.
Senior officers of the National Assembly, including Secretary General Tahir Hussain, Advisor Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq, Additional Secretary Administration/Principal Secretary to Speaker Saeed Ahmed Maitala, and Special Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi, attended the meeting.
