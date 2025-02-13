Open Menu

Ayaz Directs To Transformation Parliament Building Into A State-of-the-art National Symbol

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Ayaz directs to transformation Parliament building into a state-of-the-art national symbol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday appreciated the efforts of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and National Assembly officers in improving Parliament's cleanliness and sanitation.

He also directed the enhancement of banking services within the National Assembly, instructing officials to initiate negotiations with other banks to facilitate MNAs and employees better.

The Speaker emphasized that all essential banking services, including credit card facilities, should be made available through renowned banks.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need for separate parking arrangements for different categories of visitors and directed National Assembly security staff to implement stricter security checks at the entrance.

He also urged the CDA to expedite the implementation of improved operational and infrastructural mechanisms for the Parliament.

The Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also approved the establishment of a Parliament Museum, which will serve as a historical and educational centre for visitors.

MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani proposed the establishment of separate entry lines for MNAs, guests, and staff of the National Assembly.

He also suggested that Assembly staff use a dedicated entrance for the National Assembly Secretariat, calling for an official circular to enforce the regulation. Additionally, he stressed the importance of coordination with the Senate Secretariat to improve parking management.

MNA Junaid Anwar Chaudhry called for separate and improved parking spaces within the Parliament House. He also emphasized the necessity of better-regulated entry into Parliament House, urging the National Assembly security staff to strengthen access control measures.

Senior officers of the National Assembly, including Secretary General Tahir Hussain, Advisor Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq, Additional Secretary Administration/Principal Secretary to Speaker Saeed Ahmed Maitala, and Special Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi, attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger ..

JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger facility in GCC

5 minutes ago
 WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Child ..

WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact

6 minutes ago
 Somaliland President praises UAE continued support ..

Somaliland President praises UAE continued support, seeks stronger bilateral par ..

6 minutes ago
 Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes soc ..

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight

12 minutes ago
 WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxi ..

WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxis, cargo drones to transform u ..

21 minutes ago
 ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation M ..

ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation Market conclude in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Muni ..

‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters

25 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Tha ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Thank You' Award

35 minutes ago
 WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databrick ..

WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databricks technology

35 minutes ago
 WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Bu ..

WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Business Climate Index in econom ..

35 minutes ago
 WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software st ..

WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software stack

36 minutes ago
 WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Glob ..

WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Global Councils on Sustainable Dev ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan