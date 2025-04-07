Open Menu

Ayaz Expresses Concern Over Absence Of Opposition In Meeting Of Parliamentary Committee On National Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:49 PM

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday, expressed disappointment over the absence of the opposition members from the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security held at Parliament House on 18th March 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday, expressed disappointment over the absence of the opposition members from the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security held at Parliament House on 18th March 2025.

He termed their non-participation as a lost opportunity to exhibit political unity at a time when the country is facing critical challenges. He expressed these views during the National Assembly Session held on Monday, the 7th of April 2025.

He said that the purpose of the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was national interest and national security. He further remarked that the opposition should have attended that meeting.

Ayaz Sadiq has highlighted that the purpose of the meeting was to comprehensively brief all political stakeholders regarding the prevailing security situation in the especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

While expressing concerns over the absence of the opposition members from the meeting, he said that the opposition has missed an opportunity by not attending such an important meeting.

Underscoring the importance of national unity especially in the context of national security, Ayaz Sadiq further added that all political parties should have set aside their differences and unite for the best interest of the Country. "All political parties ought to have demonstrated unity in the interest of national security and Pakistan's broader stability," he added.

