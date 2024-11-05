Open Menu

Ayaz Expresses Concern Over Impact Of Armed Conflicts On Environment

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Ayaz expresses concern over impact of armed conflicts on environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday emphasized the need to address the environmental consequences of armed conflicts.

He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of the "International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict”, which was observed across the world on 6th November 2024 under the auspices of the United Nations.

The Speaker stressed that armed conflicts not only bring widespread human suffering but also lead to severe environmental degradation and badly affect biodiversity.

He highlighted the impact of war on natural resources and the ecosystems that sustain life, urging global collaboration to protect the environment in conflict zones.

"The devastating effects of war on the environment extend beyond national borders and generations.

"

Ayaz Sadiq said that armed conflicts and war destroy infrastructure as well as cause deforestation, and soil degradation and undermine the global efforts to address climate change and biodiversity loss.

The Speaker called on lawmakers worldwide to advocate for policies that prioritize environmental protection, even amidst conflict, and to push for legislation that holds parties accountable for environmental damage in conflict zones.

"It is our collective responsibility to safeguard our planet. By addressing environmental damage in conflict zones, we can contribute to a more sustainable and peaceful future."

Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly of Pakistan to support international efforts aimed at mitigating the environmental impact of armed conflicts and expressed solidarity with the affected communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World United Nations Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Lead November

Recent Stories

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

19 minutes ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

29 minutes ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

42 minutes ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

55 minutes ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

1 hour ago
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

2 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

4 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan